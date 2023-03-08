Tony Yayo Denounces Lil Uzi Vert's 'Satan' Chants at Rolling Loud
3/8/2023 12:55 AM PT
Tony Yayo isn't vibing with Lil Uzi Vert's recent performance where he chanted he "made a City Girl" believe in Satan -- in fact, Tony doesn't even wanna touch the topic with a 10-foot pole!!!
TMZ Hip Hop caught the G-Unit rap star Tuesday in NYC, and he thinks Uzi took things too far during his Rolling Loud California set ... and really didn't have advice for Uzi's girlfriend, JT of City Girls, about whether she should run for the hills.
Lil Uzi Vert previews new song & fans are Worried about this one Bar 😂— Code RED (@CodeRED_tv) March 6, 2023 @CodeRED_tv
“I Made a City Girl believe in Satan” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fRPnXHHkzd
Yayo tells us he grew up in the church, so he's allergic to all things Satanic ... a stark contrast to the strong critique R&B superstar Summer Walker leveled at Uzi.
Summer questioned whether he's actually the devil's advocate, or just following the trend in rap that pumps up "demons" at every turn.
Uzi is said to be finishing up his long-delayed "Pink Tape" album ... let's see if the song actually makes the final cut.