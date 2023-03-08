Tony Yayo Denounces Lil Uzi Vert's 'Satan' Chants at Rolling Loud

Play video content TMZ.com

Tony Yayo isn't vibing with Lil Uzi Vert's recent performance where he chanted he "made a City Girl" believe in Satan -- in fact, Tony doesn't even wanna touch the topic with a 10-foot pole!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught the G-Unit rap star Tuesday in NYC, and he thinks Uzi took things too far during his Rolling Loud California set ... and really didn't have advice for Uzi's girlfriend, JT of City Girls, about whether she should run for the hills.

Lil Uzi Vert previews new song & fans are Worried about this one Bar 😂



“I Made a City Girl believe in Satan” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fRPnXHHkzd — Code RED (@CodeRED_tv) March 6, 2023 @CodeRED_tv

Yayo tells us he grew up in the church, so he's allergic to all things Satanic ... a stark contrast to the strong critique R&B superstar Summer Walker leveled at Uzi.

Summer questioned whether he's actually the devil's advocate, or just following the trend in rap that pumps up "demons" at every turn.

