Tony Yayo Shares His Own Near Fatal Dice Game Shooting Encounter

G-Unit rapper Tony Yayo is sharing his own experience in a similar situation to the one that ended deadly for Takeoff, and the clear pattern is ... dice games tend to go awry.

Coming up in Jamaica, Queens, Yayo says he's seen a ton of dice games go sour and recalled a brush with death he had while shooting dice inside an NYC barbershop years ago.

Yayo says he and his friends were celebrating as they were cleaning the guy outta his rent money, but afterward the loser asked for “a walk.”

Yayo explained to DJ Vlad “a walk” is when someone asks for a portion of their money back, so they won’t go home totally broke and disgusted.

Yayo says he was cordial with the guy, but when he refused to give up some of the winnings ... an argument resulted in gunfire, which Tony oddly described as a “friendly shootout.”

Dice games have been a touchy subject within the hip hop community since Takeoff’s Nov. 1 death in Houston following a not-so-friendly encounter.