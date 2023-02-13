JT Of City Girls Gushes Over Rihanna Performance, 'God Is A Woman'

Play video content TMZ.com

JT of the City Girls was so floored by Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance, she didn't seem to mind her beau Lil Uzi Vert was probably somewhere reeling over his Eagles losing such a nail-biter!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with JT as she was leaving SB LVII, where Rihanna's pregnancy reveal was almost as talked about as the sensational game ... depending on who ya ask.

JT admits she's never been pregnant so can't directly relate to what RiRi pulled off, but says the performance made her sure of one thing -- she proclaimed God to be of the fairer sex after witnessing Rihanna's comeback.

While JT might have left feeling like a winner ... the halftime show pales in comparison to the career leaps Uzi's hit record "Just Wanna Rock" would've seen had the Eagles won.



The song has been competing with Meek Mill's established "Dreams & Nightmares" for the official team anthem, and DJ Drama -- who first sparked the friction between the tracks -- agreed with Meek and relented, once in AZ, that both songs would deserve a spot during the Eagles' championship celebrations.