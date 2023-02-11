Meek Mill Says He and Lil Uzi Vert Can Claim Philadelphia Eagles Anthems

Play video content TMZ.com

Meek Mill doesn't agree with DJ Drama's hot take that "Dreams & Nightmares" has been replaced by Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" as the Eagles anthem -- instead, he's taking a more inclusive approach.

We got Meek out in Arizona amid the Super Bowl LVII festivities, and he laid out a plan for Philly to use both tracks. He suggests the birds come out amped to Uzi's stadium rocker ... and then blare "Dreams & Nightmares" when they hoist up the Lombardi Trophy in victory!!!

Meek's hit has been synonymous inside Lincoln Financial Field for over a decade, but sadly, Meek was incarcerated during the Eagles' 2017 championship run -- so, he tells us he's eager to see that kinda moment in-person.

It's a great fix to the dust Drama kicked up when he lived up to his name earlier this month ... proclaiming Uzi's 'Rock' as the new sound of the Eagles.

Uzi's record is currently sitting in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, but still needs a bit of time before it carves out the same history as Meek's track.

Both songs would definitely extend the celebration in Philly, but Kansas City Chiefs ambassador Tech N9ne is 100% positive his squad will come out on top ... and even challenged Eagles fans Gillie and Wallo to put their dignity on the line with a jersey swap bet!!!

