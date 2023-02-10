Tech N9ne Challenges Gillie and Wallo to Super Bowl LVII Bet

Play video content TMZ.com

Tech N9ne is feeling mighty confident his Kansas City Chiefs will take Super Bowl LVII, and he's willing to put his colors on the line in an intense wager with proud Eagles fans Gillie and Wallo!!!

TMZ Hip Hop spoke to the Strange Music co-founder ahead of the big game ... and he had already landed in Glendale, AZ where he'll be assuming his team ambassador duties behind the Chiefs' bench on Sunday inside State Farm Stadium.

Tech tells us if his team's victorious on Sunday, he wants Gillie and Wallo to appear in the official music video decked out in Chiefs gear with egg on their faces!!!

If Jalen Hurts and the Eagles win ... Tech says he's willing to make the trip to Philly and do the "Dirty Bird" dance on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast in Eagles' colors -- but he admits he hasn't given it much thought, because he doesn't believe it'll happen!!!

Tech's "Red Kingdom" track has been the Chiefs' fight song for years ... he performed the track at halftime of last year's AFC Wild Card game, and he's anticipating hearing it blare during the game.