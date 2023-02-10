Super Bowl Prop Bets Will Rihanna Show Butt Cheek??? ... Pull Janet Jackson???

There's money to be made when Rihanna takes the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday ... with prop bets waiting to be placed on the superstar's outfit and stunts -- and of course, whether she shows skin.

The folks at BetOnline listed a ton of bets, and there's an opportunity to rake in some serious dough ... making the singer's performance even more exciting for viewers.

Will Rihanna expose butt cheek on stage??

-- Yes -300 (risk $300 to win $100)

-- No -110 (risk $110 to win $100)

Will Rihanna expose cleavage on stage??

-- Yes -300 (risk $300 to win $100)

-- No +200 (risk $100 to win $200)

Will Rihanna use a phone/tablet/computer??

-- No -1500

-- Yes +600

And get this one -- Will Rihanna pull a Janet Jackson and show nipple on stage??

-- No -2500

-- Yes +800

There are a ton more prop bets for the actual game ... like the result of the coin toss, the color of liquid poured on the winning coach, what tweet will happen first -- Joel Embiid talking about Rihanna or Eli Apple going off about the Chiefs, and what swear word Travis Kelce will say in his postgame interview.