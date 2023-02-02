DJ Drama Says Lil Uzi Vert Replaced Meek Mill As Eagles' Anthem Rapper

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Drama says Meek Mill’s classic "Dreams & Nightmares" has run its course as the Philadelphia Eagles team anthem, because everyone is rocking with Lil Uzi Vert!!!

We caught Mr. Thanksgiving at LAX, where he was giving Uzi partial credit for the Eagles crushing NFC championship victory ... due to the eclectic Philly rapper walking the team out to his eardrum-popping "Just Wanna Rock" record.

Drama is confident his Eagles will take Super Bowl LVII, and expects to hear Uzi's song every day leading up to the big game!!!

This has become a big debate amongst longtime Philly fans -- Uzi v. Meek. Fact is ... Meek's track still blared through the city after the Eagles' victory, and he even dropped a freestyle to hammer home his relevance to disappointed 49ers fans!!!

Uzi's not the only Generation Now rapper entangled in this year's SB festivities -- Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott are slated to be in a Doritos commercial, and Drama tells us there's definitely a collab coming ... it's just a matter of where the record will end up.

Drama's own "I'm Really Like That" album is dropping soon ... so, that combined with his team's success has him on top of the world.