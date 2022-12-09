Meek Mill Hilariously Fails Teaching Michael Rubin Lil Uzi Vert's Dance

Play video content

Meek Mill is eager to teach his billionaire pal Michael Rubin the latest hip hop dance craze ... but the problem is, neither of them can actually nail the moves!!!

The Philly rap legend went live on Instagram with the Fanatics founder Thursday night at a party where Lil Uzi Vert's red-hot "Just Wanna Rock" came on, and attempted to play dance instructor ... with hilarious results.

Meek attempted to get low with Mike with a little hip action, but was clearly out of sync and Mike eventually threw in the towel to return to his drink. 😂

The dance simulates riding a dirt bike, which Uzi loves doing, so fans really don't need much rhythm ... even if they do look a little silly!!!

Uzi's official video for "Just Wanna Rock" dropped last month, and already has more than 500 million TikTok impressions -- most of which contain the correct dance moves.