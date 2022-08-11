Meek Mill Signs With WME After Leaving Jay-Z's Roc Nation

I Got A New Deal ... & New 🔥 Dropping,

Meek Mill has landed a sweet new Hollywood deal with William Morris Endeavor -- this after bouncing from Jay-Z's Roc Nation management after 12 years.

Meek praised WME President Ari Greenburg Thursday for "opening the door" for his upcoming dives in the film, digital and books sectors ... as well as expanding business for his planned Culture Currency takeover.

Culture currency festival will be the biggest to ever touch America! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 10, 2022 @MeekMill

Thursday became an unofficial Meek holiday and longtime friend/supporter Michael Rubin also hit "CBS Mornings" ... promoting their REFORM Alliance in efforts to fix inequalities within the criminal justice system.

Meek revealed he was dropping new "war-ready Dreamchasers music" in September ... but has been giving NBA stars Trae Young, Marcus and Markieff Morris (Meek's fellow Philly natives) exclusive practice music for the fastly approaching 2022-2023 season.

Things appear to be different for the veteran rapper following last year's disappointing "Expensive Pain" album where he railed against his label for lack of promotion.

He just dropped $200K on a Dreamchasers chain and the new deal should boost his rep with new talent.