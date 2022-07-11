Meek Mill Leaves Jay-Z's Roc Nation as Management

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Meek Mill Leaves JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Management

7/11/2022 8:36 AM PT
Meek Mill and Jay-Z
Meek Mill and Jay-Z's Roc Nation are breaking up -- Hov's firm is no longer managing Meek's career after 10 years together.

Meek first linked with Roc Nation management back in 2012, and they nabbed plenty of triumphs and trophies together, collaborating on deals within the music biz.

Jay-Z & Meek Mill Standing By Robert Kraft During Spa Case
The bombshell breakup comes shortly after the rapper vented extensively about his label situation with Atlantic Records.

Back in February, Meek lit up Atlantic on Twitter for allegedly dropping the ball on his last album, “Expensive Pain” and apparently ... it’s been downhill ever since.

The Roc unit was instrumental in helping him get out of jail in 2018, naming him a co-head for the social justice non-profit, Reform Alliance and putting him in rooms with tons of important people.

Meek Mill's Birthday Dinner
Billboard was first to report Meek's departure from RN.

As for why things soured between the 2 parties -- we're talking to sources on both sides, and we'll update this post as soon as we hear back.

Story developing ...

