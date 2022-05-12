Young Thug, Gunna Get Support from Metro Boomin, Post Malone and Meek Mill

As Young Thug, Gunna and dozens of other YSL members stare down pages of racketeering and gang charges ... they're getting a wave of public support from famous friends in rap.

Leading the charge was Lil Keed — the 2020 XXL Freshman and YSL affiliate NOT busted in the 56-count RICO indictment. The 24-year-old is adamant the Young Stoner Life label is many things, but definitely not a gang.

Keed calls his YSL comrades more of a "family" and a "lifestyle" ... but not a criminal org.

Georgia prosecutors feel the opposite, having thrown an 88-page indictment at Thug, Gunna and 26 other associates; accusing the organization of murder, receiving stolen property and even ordering a Fulton County jailhouse hit on rival Atlanta rapper, YFN Lucci ... who was stabbed in February.

Keed's comments mirrored those of longtime Young Thug collaborator, super-producer Metro Boomin, Post Malone and Meek Mill.

Thug and Gunna's lyrics are being combed through as potential evidence -- a notion that set off Young Metro on Twitter.

Post, who worked with Thug on his own hit 2020 album, "Hollywood's Bleeding," also had nothing but love for the cause and gave an eternal vow of support to both Thugga and Gunna.

Meek Mill also bashed the RICO laws and vouched for Thug's character. Meek doesn't blame the artists themselves, but the influence they carry and how it affects individuals looking from the outside in.

The Dreamchasers CEO joined forces with the likes of JAY-Z, Fat Joe, Killer Mike and more in January to propose the "Rap Music on Trial" bill to prevent lyrics from being used as circumstantial evidence.