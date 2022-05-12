Bobby Shmurda Reveals A-List Collabs for New Album, Backs Young Thug and Gunna

Play video content TMZ.com

Bobby Shmurda can’t wait to unleash his new projects and products onto his adoring fanbase … and he joined us on "TMZ Hip Hop" to reveal what he's been cooking in the stu'.

The newly independent rap star -- who’s been heating up with his new song “They Don’t Know” -- had his undeniable Shmenergy as he told us about some huge collabs with fellow hitmakers. We're talking DaBaby, Rich The Kid, Quavo, Fivio Foreign and his day-one brother, Rowdy Rebel ... just to name a few.

Bobby says he's been loading up new music since amicably parting ways with Epic Records, and he explained why the move is gonna pay off for him in the long run.

The "Hot N***a" rapper's laid down so many new tracks, he plans to drop 2 different projects to dominate Summer 2022!!!

And, music isn't the only thing getting the proud New Yorker lit, as he just inked a deal with Elevate Cannabis Company to release 10 new weed strains.

Bobby's commentary wasn't all fun and games, however. Having served more than 6 years for criminal conspiracy, he shared some words of wisdom and encouragement for Young Thug, Gunna and the rest of YSL after their indictment.