Bobby Shmurda Falls After Failed Alley-Oop Dunk, Caught On Video

... 'I'm Going Back to The Studio!'

Bobby Shmurda will be stickin' to music because basketball ain't it ... the Brooklyn rapper botched an easy alley-oop dunk -- and it was hilarious!

The epic fail was caught on video ... the 27-year-old went to the famed CoolKicks store in Los Angeles for a sneaker shopping sesh on Wednesday.

There's a basketball hoop in the store ... so when Bobby arrived, store owner Adeel Shams -- aka Champagnepaki -- placed a $1,500 store credit wager on whether Shmurda could beat him one-on-one.

Bobby won that bet ... but Shams wasn't done with him. Next bet ... $1K to BS if he could throw down an alley-oop.

"If he do an alley-oop, I'll give another band on top and I know he not doing that," Shams said.

And, Bobby wasn't playing around. He tucked his chain and took off his hoodie ... for maximum jumping ability. But, midway through his jump, Bobby lost the ball, before crashing to the ground.

"What the f***?!" Shmurda laughed, "I'm going back to the studio! I'm going back to the studio!"