Bobby Shmurda Tries Fighting Fans After Water Bottle Thrown at Him

Bobby Shmurda almost came to blows with a fan this weekend -- but it wasn't unprovoked ... the guy had an object hurled at him, and then went after the suspected assailant.

The recently prison-sprung rapper was caught on video Saturday night at the Made in America Festival in Philly ... where he's said to have made appearances throughout, but stopped short of performing himself that night. He is, however, scheduled to go Sunday.

Before he could do that, though, he ran into trouble -- which required him to be yanked back and dragged away by his team. Watch the clip ... it's crazy how close to a brawl he gets.

As for why Bobby tried climbing beyond the stage barricade to reach a fan (or more) ... eyewitnesses tell us someone chucked a water bottle at him during Meg Thee Stallion's performance, which sent him into a rage -- and ended with him brushing shoulders with security.

Luckily, one of his guys got a good hold of him and pulled him away from the scene entirely ... which is probably best for BS's situation. Remember, the guy's on parole and has to abide by strict conditions.