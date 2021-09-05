Bryce Hall Avoids Criminal Charges Over L.A. Restaurant Brawl

Play video content OCTOBER 2020 TMZ.com

Bryce Hall won't end up in any serious trouble for scuffling in public -- because instead of a court date, he’s getting a talking-to ... TMZ has learned.

The L.A. City Attorney's Office tells us ... the TikTok star-turned amateur boxer was investigated for felony battery following a brawl at a Mexican restaurant last October. Bryce was vaping in the restaurant and when an employee asked him to stop he allegedly blew smoke in the guy's face. At that point, all hell broke loose and fists started flying. The employee had a bruised wrist, but otherwise no serious injuries.

The case was sent to the L.A. County DA's Office for review -- but it was ultimately kicked over to the City Attorney for possible misdemeanor charges.

Anyway, our sources tell us prosecutors decided the best way to deal with this was to bring Bryce in for a City Attorney hearing ... where he'll be schooled on what he did wrong and told how to handle similar situations in the future.

We're told Bryce will get a stern warning ... if he doesn't keep his nose clean over the next year, criminal charges could be filed.

It's a pretty sweet outcome for Bryce all things considered, because frankly ... that dog pile was ugly, and some employees wanted Bryce charged.