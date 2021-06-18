Bryce Hall Says 'Of Course' He'll Fight Again In Wild Return to Hollywood Scene

'Of Course' I'll Fight Again

Play video content TMZSports.com

Bryce Hall's fighting days ain't over -- at least not yet -- the social media star tells us "of course" he'll be back in the ring soon.

But, the bigger question is ... who's he gonna fight?

The 21-year-old superstar -- coming off a loss to Austin McBroom -- was all smiles as he hit Boa Steakhouse on Sunset Blvd. on Thursday night ... a wild scene with fans, paparazzi and his own personal rapper?!!

Yep, some dude was freestyling for Austin right in front of the restaurant ... spitting bars about Bryce's fight (maybe not the best idea, considering he lost).

As for Bryce's fighting future, he recently told Drama Alert’s Keemstar he plans on continuing his training ... but wouldn't confirm his next opponent.

There's talk he could face KSI's younger bro, Deji -- but Austin said they're actually friends and he doesn't want to punch someone he actually likes.

"I couldn’t just fight somebody if I don't have beef with them," Hall told Keemstar.