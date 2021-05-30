YouTuber Austin McBroom Shuts Down Rodeo Dr. with Bryce Hall Pinata

YouTuber Austin McBroom I Shut Down Rodeo Drive!!! And I'm Gonna Bash Bryce Hall's Face In!!!

5/30/2021 6:24 AM PT
CREATING CHAOS
TMZ.com

YouTube star Austin McBroom staged a wild event in Bev Hills Saturday ... and he had a target in mind -- fellow TikToker Bryce Hall.

Austin told his fans on social he'd meet up with them on Rodeo Drive at around 4 PM. There was no question hundreds of fans would flock to the pricey stretch of road ... and that's exactly what they did.

The scene was crazy ... Austin displayed a piñata with Bryce Hall's face on it ... and there's a reason. Austin and Bryce are going to square off in a fight June 12 in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, and it's clear they're both out for blood.

5/18/21
TIK TOK TUSSLE
TMZSports.com

You may have seen ... the 2 got into it in what turned into a massive brawl earlier this month at Fred Segal's in L.A.

As for Rodeo Drive ... they hoisted the pinata with a rope, but before they could go to town cops showed up ... because the crowd had essentially shut Rodeo Drive down. The crowd disbursed without incident.

Boxing has taken a hard left ... and gotta say, it's kinda interesting.

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later