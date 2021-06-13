Austin McBroom Destroys Bryce Hall in Boxing Match
6/13/2021 5:36 AM PT
Austin McBroom was true to his name ... he cleaned the floor with Bryce Hall Saturday night, but it's unclear if the loser will have to ante up a million bucks.
The event -- YouTubers vs. TikTokers -- is further proof these social media boxing matches are becoming the most popular events in combat sports ... like it or not.
Austin dominated the fight from the get-go ... pummeling the TikToker from one end of the ring to the other. Bryce was beaten to a pulp in round 3 ... at one point the ref stopped the action with an 8 count to see if Bryce could continue, and he did ... for about 10 more seconds before a fierce combination to the body was enough for the ref, who stopped the fight.
So, this was a TKO, not a knockout, and therein lies the problem. The deal was that the loser would pay the winner $1 mil if he got knocked out. TECHNICALLY, Bryce did not, so the money thing is unclear.
Bryce says he pocketed $5 mil for the fight ... unclear what Austin got, but we're assuming it's in that vicinity.
WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Vinnie Hacker defeats Deji. pic.twitter.com/YUpmVVebLj— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021 @defnoodles
The night was super entertaining ... Check out how TikToker Vinnie Hacker celebrated after his knockout win against Deji.
Most people thought this would be just a social media event with crappy boxing, but the action was actually good and it was really entertaining.
Of course, it comes on the heels of Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather, which may be the sea change in celebrity boxing. It's really a thing now.