Gucci Mane Disses Diddy On 'TakeDat' Track, Recreates Biggie Bathtub Scene

Gucci Mane decided it best he enter the 2024 rap wars and his chosen target is Diddy!!!

Mr. Zone 6 is kicking Diddy while he's down with the new track, "TakeDat" ... ruthlessly appropriates the Bad Boy mogul's catchphrase, but that's far from the biggest shot on the venomous track.

Gucci opens the song spewing the social media favorite slogan, “I’m just f***ing around, but No Diddy” and proceeds to use that as the hook while also making a sly reference to Diddy's ex ... "I got a young Miami bitch from the city / I’m spending money like a trick (No Diddy).”

The hits keep coming ... Gucci also makes slick references to underage girls, Kid Cudi's car blowing up and even 50 Cent, Gillie and Wallo catch some stray shots.

Interestingly enough, 50 still approved of the Diddy dump and promoted the song on his IG. Gucci also skewered Jay-Z's shuttered Roc Nation Brunch ... "Why you ain't ever seen Wop at The Brunch? / 'Cause they might spike the punch, man, that shit too risky."

Gucci's wife Keyshia Ka'Oir also makes a cameo in the vid ... to recreate Diddy and Misa Hylton's scene in the bathtub from the 1994 Notorious B.I.G. "Big Poppa" video.

Gucci's seizing the day ... as beef is clearly fueling album sales these days. DaBaby claims he turned down an offer from an unnamed rapper to engage in a fictional feud just to push units.