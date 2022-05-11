Gunna's Legal Team Say He's Innocent, Cops Can't Use Lyrics Against Him

Cops Are Wrong to Use Music Against Him

Gunna's an innocent and charitable man, and the cops who busted him are wrong to use his music and lyrics against him ... so says the rapper's legal team.

We've just obtained a statement from Gunna's attorneys, who tell us, "Mr. Sergio Kitchens, known as Gunna, is innocent. The indictment falsely portrays his music as part of a criminal conspiracy."

They also point out some contributions Gunna has made for his community, including the first-ever local free in-school grocery and clothing store feeding over 400 children weekly, and nationally sponsored giveaways for victims of disasters and food shortages.

The legal team, comprised of Donald F. Samuel, John A. Garland and Kristen W. Novay tells us, "Mr. Kitchens has been an advocate for his community, and it is our privilege to advocate for him."

As we reported, Gunna turned himself in Wednesday, two days after Young Thug's home was raided and the rapper was arrested. Both have been arrested on RICO charges from a 56-count, 28-person indictment out of Fulton County, GA.

Among lyrics listed in the indictment, "I killed his man in front of his momma, like f*** lil bruh, sister and his cousin,” and “my trigger start itching" from Young Thug.

Both Gunna and Young thug have been accused of gang activity, possession with intent to sell an array of drugs, and receiving stolen property.

