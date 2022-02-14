Gunna Performs At Rams Super Bowl Victory Party

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Rams' Super Bowl win was P* -- the champions had a rager for the ages after beating the Bengals on Sunday ... with special guest Gunna!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the Rams took their celebration from SoFi Stadium to Advanced Air in Hawthorne shortly after the game ... and brought out the "Pushin P" MC to provide the entertainment.

We're told there were 5 open bars for the special event ... as well as tacos, chicken, burgers and hot dogs on a stick.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke and head coach Sean McVay also took to the stage to hype up the crowd ... showing off the Vince Lombardi trophy as the friends and family in attendance cheered on.

The party was decked out in Rams décor as well ... and light sticks and pom-poms were handed out to everyone to show love for the champs.

It was a quick turnaround for Gunna, who was with Kodak Black shortly before the terrifying shooting outside the Justin Bieber after-party on Friday.

We're told there were no issues with this bash, however ... and the good vibes were flowing until 4 AM.

Congrats to the champs!!!