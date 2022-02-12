Shooting at Justin Bieber After-Party, 4 People Hit

Play video content TMZ.com

Four people were shot after Justin Bieber's concert Friday night ... right in front of a slew of celebs.

Bieber had performed in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center and had an afterparty nearby at The Nice Guy. The guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

At around 2:45 AM, as Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby were standing on the street, smiling and talking, a fight broke out. Kodak took a swing at someone and then ... you hear gunshots.

Law enforcement tells us there were a total of 10 shots fired. Four people were hit and taken to the hospital. We're told all are in stable condition.

The shooter/shooters are still on the loose.