Shooting at Justin Bieber After-Party, 4 People Hit

Super Bowl Weekend 4 People Shot Outside Justin Bieber Party

2/12/2022 6:00 AM PT
SHOTS FIRED
TMZ.com

Four people were shot after Justin Bieber's concert Friday night ... right in front of a slew of celebs.

Graphic Photo -- Victim Shot at Nice Guy
Launch Gallery
Graphic Photo -- Victim Shot At Nice Guy Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Bieber had performed in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center and had an afterparty nearby at The Nice Guy. The guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

At around 2:45 AM, as Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby were standing on the street, smiling and talking, a fight broke out. Kodak took a swing at someone and then ... you hear gunshots.

ANOTHER ANGLE OF THE SHOOTING
BACKGRID

Law enforcement tells us there were a total of 10 shots fired. Four people were hit and taken to the hospital. We're told all are in stable condition.

TMZ.com

The shooter/shooters are still on the loose.

Justin Bieber After Party at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood
Launch Gallery
CELEBS AT BIEBER AFTER-PARTY Launch Gallery
Backgrid

The parties are the rollup to Sunday's Super Bowl. There were a bunch of parties Friday night, and they were for the most part peaceful.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later