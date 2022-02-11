Super Bowl Parties Kickoff with Brunch in Bev Hills, Shaq, Kevin Hart and More
2/11/2022 4:35 PM PT
Celebs are officially out and about to kickoff Super Bowl weekend, flooding the streets of Beverly Hills to get hyped up before the big game ... and scarf down some breakfast, too.
Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse was the spot for Michael Rubin's power brunch Friday ... with a guest list that included Shaq, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, A-Rod, Lil Baby, Steve Aoki and J Balvin!
Certainly an impressive group of A-listers, but should be expected for one of the biggest weekends of the year in such a celeb-heavy city.
Of course, the big showdown will happen Sunday when the hometown Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, but with the hype surrounding the game, there's no question the parties with this celeb caliber -- or bigger -- will be bumpin' all weekend long.