2 Chainz Wants Snoop Dogg to Smoke Weed During Super Bowl Halftime Show

2 Chainz has a suggestion to help Snoop Dogg take his Super Bowl halftime performance to a higher level ... burn one on stage!

The rapper flew into LAX Thursday, he's in town to open up Pineapple Express, his new biz, and to take part in some of the many SB festivities this weekend.

Speaking of weed -- we asked his thoughts on fans wanting Snoop to smoke a blunt during the halftime show. Clearly entertained by the question, 2 Chainz started to crack up ... saying it would be "legendary" if Snoop actually pulled it off.

2 Chainz stated his case, bringing up the fact marijuana's legal in CA, and told our cam he'd try to call Snoop to convince him to do it.

We don't yet know a whole lot about what'll happen during the performance, but one thing Dr. Dre promised on Thursday was no nudity from Snoop or Eminem.