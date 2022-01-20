Super Bowl Halftime Show Drops Hype Vid With Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige

The Super Bowl is still a few weeks away, but you can start losing your minds for the halftime show now ... 'cause the official trailer for the big event just dropped -- and it's awesome!!

Pepsi just added to the anticipation by releasing a nearly 4-minute Hollywood film-style clip dubbed the "official trailer" ... featuring all the performers getting "the call" and preparing to hit up L.A. for the show.

The most epic, star-studded Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT Film 🎥🌟



Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th.



The vid shows Em, Snoop, MJB, Kendrick and Dre all leaving their daily lives to join forces outside SoFi Stadium ... with Dre moving all the pieces in a big game of chess.

The visuals are nuts ... and if it's any indication as to how the real halftime show will go, we're in for a treat.