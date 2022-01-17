Eli Manning Receives Death Row Chain From Snoop Dogg

Play video content Omaha Productions

Snoop Dogg is a man of his word -- the rap legend just held up his birthday promise and delivered a "Death Row" chain to Eli Manning for his birthday ... and the QB is stoked!!

Remember, the hip-hop legend appeared on ESPN 2's "Manning Cast" with Peyton and Eli earlier this month ... and revealed the gift to the ex-Giants QB for his 41st birthday.

But, Snoop wasn't just blowing smoke -- the 2-time Super Bowl champ had it delivered to him on Monday ... and commemorated the gift with an unboxing of sorts on social media.

"Oh yeah! There she is!" Manning said picking up the gold and diamond chain, "This is what we're talking about!"

During the clip, Manning hilariously struggles to get it on over his head ... admitting he's "never had a chain like this before".

Once he was able to put it on, Eli thanked the rapper for the gesture.

"Snoop, thank you pal," he said. "Now I'll finally fit in with all my neighbors."

Eli says the b-day gift might also get some screen time on Monday night's "Manning Cast" ... saying, "I'm definitely gonna be wearing it in the playoff game on Monday Night Football. Thanks a lot!"

Maybe the hip-hop bling will give the Manning bros. the urge to spit a couple of bars again ... remember their "Football On Your Phone" ad??