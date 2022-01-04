Snoop Dogg Gifts Eli Manning 'Death Row' Chain For Birthday

Eli Manning is the newest member of Death Row ... and if you don't believe it, check out his new birthday chain -- courtesy of Snoop Dogg!!!

Snoop was the special guest during the third quarter of the Browns vs. Steelers "Manning Cast" on ESPN2 Monday night ... which just so happened to be Eli's 41st birthday.

And, D-O-Double-G was ready for the occasion ... whipping out a "Death Row Records" gold and diamond chain for the birthday boy -- and Eli's reaction is priceless!!

"Eli, I would like to present to you this Death Row chain for being so hip-hop! For being so hip!" Snoop said.

"That's yours, baby, when I see you. Put that around your neck. Happy 41st birthday Eli!"

Eli's mouth was wide open as Snoop shared the gift via video chat ... in complete disbelief over the gesture.

Snoop was showing nothing but love for Peyton and Eli throughout his appearance -- in fact, he even asked the bros to adopt him during the show.

Snoop Dogg really asked the Manning brothers to be adopted into their family 😭



(🎥: @espn) pic.twitter.com/em3dOMB5od — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 4, 2022 @TSN_Sports

"I love the way you guys won, I love the way you guys did y'all thing and I'm happy for y'all off the field with this show that you got and all your endeavors," he said. "Y'all keep up the great work."

"I wish I was a Manning," Snoop asked. "Can I be adopted?" ... and Peyton "absolutely" accepted his request.