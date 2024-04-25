Beyoncé's Purported Secret Stagecoach Set Debunked by TikToker

Sorry, Beyhive ... it appears Beyoncé's not headin' to Indio this weekend -- 'cause a TikToker's seemingly found the real DJ Backwoods Barbie, and it ain't Bey!

User @beysus.christ -- obviously a Beyoncé superfan -- put on her internet detective hat and started chasing down leads in the "Who is DJ Backwoods Barbie???" mystery, and she posted her findings online, breaking the news gently she doesn't think Bey's coming to Stagecoach.

Play video content TikTok/@beysus.christ

In the clip, beysus says she found a user on Instagram who commented about how excited they were to see DJ Backwoods Barbie on all of Barbie's IG posts and a post from the official Stagecoach account.

She says she reached out to the commenter, who she says calls DJ Backwoods Barbie the greatest country DJ ever but wouldn't confirm or deny whether she is Beyoncé.

Welp, @beysus.christ didn't give up there ... coming across the Instagram for Katie Alexander -- who had the @djbackwoodsbarbie tag in her Instagram bio, but deleted it when beysus reached out by DM, seemingly trying to scrub any trace of connection.

But, Katie forgot about a 2014 IG post that basically confirms she's DJ Backwoods Barbie ... which, of course, this dedicated TikToker found -- pretty much proving Alexander's the real DJBB.

BTW ... Katie apparently posted a pic in a recording studio with Snoop Dogg -- exactly the kinda cred to make her big-time enough for a coveted spot at the vaunted country music fest.

This should bring a close to the mounting speculation from the Beyhive, most of who were convinced their Queen would pull up at Stagecoach this weekend ... after Diplo posted the lineup for his Honky Tonk back in mid-March.

Virtually no information was available online for DJ Backwoods Barbie, but the account featured several Beyoncé references, and -- combined with other signs like a semi-truck with Bey's face on it parked at Coachella -- fans were convinced she planned to hit the desert.