Taylor Swift, Beyoncé Fans at Odds Over Post Malone's Instagram Salutes

Post Malone has gotta be screaming, "damned if ya do, damned if ya don't" -- after recording collabs with Taylor Swift AND Beyoncé ... Swifties love him, but the Beyhive's pissed.

The drama started when one fan called out the striking difference between Post's tributes for Taylor and Bey ... pointing out he wrote a heartfelt note to TS, but just dropped a simple shout-out for B.

After the release of "Fortnight" -- the song he did with Taylor -- Post took to Instagram and shared a photo of them in the studio, and wrote, "It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey 🥹 I love you so much. Thank you Tay 💕"

While he also uploaded a tribute for his Bey duet, "LEVII'S JEANS" -- from the "Cowboy Carter" album -- his caption was a more simple, "i love you @beyonce."

Several fans on X took it as a snub to Beyoncé, but not all agreed and the debate was on -- Beyhive v. Swiftees!

One team Taylor rebuttal explained, "Taylor wrote two posts about him. he gave her same energy. stop crying for god's sake."

Another added ... "you are acting like as if he’s cursing on beyoncé or he said something bad like.. i don’t see any problem at all."

Still, others felt Post's performance on Beyoncé's album was more impressive ... and deserved more than a one-sentence declaration of love.

Play video content TMZ Studios

At the end of the day, Bey and Tay are very vocal about supporting each other. Remember, they attended each other's movie premieres last year ... shutting down any notion of a rivalry.