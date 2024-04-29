Suge Knight Expresses Sympathy for Diddy Amid Legal Troubles

Play video content TMZ Studios

Diddy's legal troubles aren't anything to cheer about, says Suge Knight ... a shocking sentiment given the decades-long bad blood between the two, and he reveals his sentiments in a brand new documentary "TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy."

The former Death Row exec spoke with us from prison about his longtime rival, and while many expected him to gloat about the raid on Diddy's mansions ... Suge says he felt sympathy for Puff.

Suge says his thoughts went to Diddy's kids and the negative impact the allegations have on hip-hop culture.

Knight says he's not the type to revel in people's downfalls ... adding he'd rather squash his beef with Puffy through conversation instead of rooting for the world to tear him down.

Remember ... Knight dissed Diddy in a not-so-subtle way at the 1995 Source Awards, deepening the hatred between West Coast and East Coast rappers.