Bow Wow Slams 2023 Rap Music and Says Kendrick, J. Cole & Drake Are Only Hopes

Bow Wow isn't mincing his words ... he thinks today's wave of hip hop is complete trash and it's to blame for the lack of #1 hits!!!

The veteran rapper didn't hold back on the BET Awards red carpet when asked by Power 106 about the state of today's music.

He says his ears have been incredibly offended this year ... every male rapper he hears talks about "slidin' on the opps" while the women only care about landing a rich dude.

Bow hasn't released an album in over a decade ... opting to make a living performing his classics on his successful Scream Tours instead of forcing creativity in the studio

He thinks talent will eventually creep its way back into the game ... and thinks its best bet is contributions from Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake ... the latter star who's about to drop a new album titled "For All My Dogs" soon. Ode to Mr. Wow?

Bow's not alone in his thinking. Ty Dolla $ign says he's pivoting to dance and Atlantic Records signee Symba just took a dump on this year's XXL Freshman list ... which is supposed to signify the new crop of artists leading the charge.