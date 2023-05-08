Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri Resume Friendship At 'Lovers & Friends'

Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri Reunited And It Feels So So Def!!!

5/8/2023 12:52 PM PT
IT'S ALL GOOD

Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri have officially buried the hatchet, after going over a year without speaking.

The playful reunion took place over the weekend in Vegas at the 'Lovers & Friends' festival and on Monday, Bow Weezy told the world he began following his So So Def Records mentor once again!!!

Bow gave JD a playful shove as their respective entourages teased them about the PDA, giving the longtime fans who hated seeing them apart a sigh of relief at the same time.

Neither artist pinpointed a clear reason for their deflection other than the need for Bow to "be his own man" ... but things were sour for a while. Most notably, Bow claimed Snoop deserved the most credit for his career ... a swipe that fans didn't believe and even the D-O-GG himself didn't cop to it!!!

The fest wasn't all hunky dory ... Chris Brown and Usher nearly came to blows but Mr. 106 & Park and Mr. You Know What This Is couldn't go any further without being friends again!!!

Old news is old news!
