Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri Resume Friendship At 'Lovers & Friends'

Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri have officially buried the hatchet, after going over a year without speaking.

The playful reunion took place over the weekend in Vegas at the 'Lovers & Friends' festival and on Monday, Bow Weezy told the world he began following his So So Def Records mentor once again!!!

Bow gave JD a playful shove as their respective entourages teased them about the PDA, giving the longtime fans who hated seeing them apart a sigh of relief at the same time.

Snoop is the best thing that happen to me. If it was t for him none of yall would know me. Thats the only big homie i got. He gave me a chance. Everyone else was just add ons to what we had started. https://t.co/TElldPrklA — Bow Wow (@smoss) March 23, 2022 @smoss

Neither artist pinpointed a clear reason for their deflection other than the need for Bow to "be his own man" ... but things were sour for a while. Most notably, Bow claimed Snoop deserved the most credit for his career ... a swipe that fans didn't believe and even the D-O-GG himself didn't cop to it!!!