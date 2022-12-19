Bow Wow Gets Backup from '106 & Park' Creator in Jermaine Dupri Beef

Former BET President of Programming Stephen G. Hill's inserting himself in Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri’s feud over "106 & Park," and sorry JD ... the survey says you're gonna need more backup!!!

Stephen, who created the famed music series in 2000, scoffed Monday morning at JD’s "I-started-106-&-Park" claims in a tweet shared by Bow Wow.

JD kicked off a war of words with Bow Wow following a podcast interview where he claimed he started '106' for Bow Wow to combat an era where Black artists weren’t getting a lot of camera time.

Wait what?? Jermaine Dupri says he created 106 & Park, and it was bc of Bow Wow?? pic.twitter.com/ocHn5pv3Vk — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) December 16, 2022 @DJRTistic

Da Brat, who made history with JD and So So Def as the first female rapper to go platinum, chided Bow Wow for essentially biting the hand that fed him -- but Stephen's clap back seemingly puts Bow Wow totally in the right.

Bow Wow went on to claim no one in JD's camp had his number, but he and Da Brat ironed things out over the phone.

The ex-So So Def collaborators have been bickering for some time now, and Bow Wow has been telling the public that Snoop Dogg is responsible for the bulk of his success.