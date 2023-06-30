Young Thug Campaigns For T.I. & Boosie Badazz Album Over His Freedom

Want I Really Want Is ...

Young Thug supporters have been clamoring for his freedom for over a year, but the incarcerated rap star's priorities apparently lie elsewhere.

Instead of campaigning for his own release from prison or his new album, Thug took to IG to insist T.I. and Boosie Badazz drop their joint album.

"Y'all go ahead and drop that album together ... that's all a n**** want," Thug wrote. Seems sincere, no?

If you remember, Tip and Boosie had a fallout earlier this year after Boosie claimed he had knowledge of T.I. being a snitch, only to walk the comments back with a slice of humble pie.

Play video content TMZ.com

When we spoke to T.I., he agreed everything was water under the bridge ... but it's been months without so much as an official album name.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.