Kendrick Lamar Calls Drake A 'Pedophile' In New Diss Track

Kendrick Lamar's escalating his rap beef with Drake ... labeling him as a "pedophile" in another new diss track less than 24 hours after releasing "Meet The Grahams."

The 17-time Grammy winner released the new song -- titled "Not Like Us" -- about an hour ago ... and, in it, Kendrick finds a series of different ways to refer to Drake as a pedophile before just calling him one.

To start with, the cover art shows Drake's home with sex offender beacons all over it ... the implication's clear enough from the beginning before KL really digs in against the man he's beefing with.

Kendrick claims he's heard Drake likes his women young before telling people involved with the rapper to hide their little sisters from him.

And then, Kendrick goes for the early knockout punch saying Drake's not a "Certified Lover Boy" as his album title suggests, but instead, he's a "Certified Pedophile."

There's another part where Lamar moves on and refers to Drake as a "colonizer" too ... following a trend of rappers openly questioning how close to the Black community Drake is.

BTW if you're wondering whether this track's possibly AI ... it's unlikely -- 'cause the song dropped on Kendrick's official YouTube channel.

It's the second diss in two days Kendrick's fired off ... like we told you, he released "Meet The Grahams" last night -- and he makes similar claims in that song including warning Lebron James and Steph Curry to keep their families away from Drake because he's a "pervert."

He also said Drake had a secret child ... which sources close to him told us straight-up isn't true.

Around the same time, Drake dropped "Family Matters" in which he accuses Kendrick of getting physical with his fiancée.

Look, the whole rap beef was pretty intense before Lamar dropped "Not Like Us" ... the two have already fired multiple songs -- Kendrick with "Like That" "6:16 in LA" and "Euphoria" while Drake's hit back with "Push-Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."