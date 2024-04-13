Drake Fans Unsure if Leaked Diss Track Real or AI

Drake's new diss track's causing a firestorm online ... over the content and over whether or not it's really the rapper -- 'cause some fans think it's AI-generated.

The new track leaked online Saturday morning ... and, it's pretty dang explosive -- roasting a whole lotta artists like Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, Future and tons more.

Drake takes a shot at Kendrick Lamar early on ... "You better drop and give 'em 50/Pipsqueak pipe down, you ain’t in no Big 3/SZA got you wiped down/Travis [Scott] got you wiped down/Savage got you wiped down/Like your label boy, you Interscope right now."

The diss seems about Kendrick Lamar's own shot at Drake and J. Cole ... claiming there was no Big Three while name-dropping their "First Person Shooter" song -- and, he saying he truly stood as the greatest of all time.

As for the bombshell lyric aimed at The Weeknd ... "Cash blowin' Abel bread, out here trickin'/S*** we do for bitches he doing for n****s."

Remember ... The Weeknd just went after Drake on a Metro Boomin track -- so, a response wouldn't exactly come as a shock to anyone who's followed the burgeoning feud.

The issue here ... people have used AI to replicate Drake's voice and style in the past -- remember, the Recording Academy banned an AI-generated Drake song from potentially winning a Grammy, so it's a pretty common occurrence.

Just check out the Drake trend on X ... lots of people are giving the man his flowers for the song -- while others are arguing it ain't even really him.

And, Drake's not clearing any of it up -- at least not yet. His X account's silent, and he did post a photo to his IG story about people getting close to a reaction ... but it seems to have been posted before the song leaked, so unclear if he's claiming responsibility or not.