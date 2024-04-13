Drake Fans Unsure if Leaked Diss Track Real or AI
Drake's new diss track's causing a firestorm online ... over the content and over whether or not it's really the rapper -- 'cause some fans think it's AI-generated.
The new track leaked online Saturday morning ... and, it's pretty dang explosive -- roasting a whole lotta artists like Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, Future and tons more.
🚨BREAKING🚨 DRAKE DISS TRACK LEAKED. He was talking crazy‼️🔥 #Drake pic.twitter.com/CkYpzsZGKz— Nothing But Sports (@NBSCENTRAL) April 13, 2024 @NBSCENTRAL
Drake takes a shot at Kendrick Lamar early on ... "You better drop and give 'em 50/Pipsqueak pipe down, you ain’t in no Big 3/SZA got you wiped down/Travis [Scott] got you wiped down/Savage got you wiped down/Like your label boy, you Interscope right now."
The diss seems about Kendrick Lamar's own shot at Drake and J. Cole ... claiming there was no Big Three while name-dropping their "First Person Shooter" song -- and, he saying he truly stood as the greatest of all time.
As for the bombshell lyric aimed at The Weeknd ... "Cash blowin' Abel bread, out here trickin'/S*** we do for bitches he doing for n****s."
Remember ... The Weeknd just went after Drake on a Metro Boomin track -- so, a response wouldn't exactly come as a shock to anyone who's followed the burgeoning feud.
The issue here ... people have used AI to replicate Drake's voice and style in the past -- remember, the Recording Academy banned an AI-generated Drake song from potentially winning a Grammy, so it's a pretty common occurrence.
Just check out the Drake trend on X ... lots of people are giving the man his flowers for the song -- while others are arguing it ain't even really him.
And, Drake's not clearing any of it up -- at least not yet. His X account's silent, and he did post a photo to his IG story about people getting close to a reaction ... but it seems to have been posted before the song leaked, so unclear if he's claiming responsibility or not.
Basically, lots of fans are waiting to hear whether there's any truth to the leak ... and, ya gotta imagine everyone Drake went after will respond if it's real.