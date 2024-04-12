J. Cole Sparks Drake Betrayal Buzz, Appears On Future & Metro Boomin Album

J. Cole continues to weave a tangled web after backing out of a war with Kendrick Lamar ... as many fans now feel he's guilty of joining the anti-Drake campaign.

The Dreamville rapper is one of the guests on Future and Metro Boomin's new "We Still Don't Trust You" album -- popping up on the velvety smooth track, "Red Leather."

Cole spends his verse chronicling his struggles with monogamy as a rich, married man who could pull Rubi Rose with a single DM, but never addresses the ongoing drama between Drake and Kendrick, or Drake and any number of others, for that matter.

Future and Metro's "Like That" is reigning supreme on the Billboard Hot 100 for its 3rd straight week -- and Cole is just days removed from being a supporting act on Drake's 'Big as the What?' tour.

So, aligning with Drake's enemies ain't a good look, at least from Akademiks and Kai Cenat's POV.

Play video content

Both streaming juggernauts leaned into the narrative trending on social media that accused Cole of switching sides -- many felt he could've detached himself from "We Still Don't Trust You" in light of recent events.

Play video content

Ak says Cole sits amongst "the worst of type of people" ... smilin' in your face, while all the time they want to take your place.

Kai had a similar reaction and thinks Cole selfishly plotted against Drake.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ Hip Hop just caught up with Honorable C-Note -- who scored production on both Future and Metro Boomin's albums -- and naturally, he honored Cole's decision to bow out gracefully.

Most fans definitely view it much differently.