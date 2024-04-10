J. Cole Shows Face At Bas NYC Show Following Kendrick Lamar Apology

J. Cole squashed all assumptions his Kendrick Lamar apology broke his spirit for good last night in NYC -- 'cause he made a surprise guest appearance at his artist's concert.

J. Cole surprised a fan during Bas’ show at Irving Plaza tonight 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6fVQO7tRrP — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 10, 2024 @ComplexMusic

Dreamville rapper Bas' current tour wrapped last night in NYC -- and fans were treated to a pop-in appearance from Cole himself ... which seems to have taken everyone aback, even Bas ... who said he had no clue JC was gonna be there.

Anyway ... it's interesting to see Cole surface so soon after his public apology to K. Dot.

J. Cole popped out tonight at Bas show in New York City 🗽 pic.twitter.com/oJAGlqso6r — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) April 10, 2024 @TeamDreamville

Bas picked an eager fan to get onstage to rap Cole's verse from their 2013 collab "Lit" ... the fan was killing it word-for-word when Cole hopped on the Irving Plaza stage.

J. Cole and Bas perform “H.Y.B.” off ‘Might Delete Later’ at Irving Plaza pic.twitter.com/Y9aurW1JYt — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 10, 2024 @ComplexMusic

Cole congratulated the fan and stuck around with Bas to perform their latest duet "H.Y.B." ... the track features several TMZ shout-outs and is featured on Cole's controversial new project "Might Delete Later" ... a big reason fans didn't expect Cole to be there in the first place.

His "7 Minute Drill" diss to Kendrick still remains on streaming services as of now but his apology during the Dreamville Fest is still a big part of the rap chit-chats.

J. Cole Apologizes to Kendrick Lamar at Dreamville Fest pic.twitter.com/B7bxqp4YGm — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) April 8, 2024 @djvlad