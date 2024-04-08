Drake Shocked by J. Cole's Apology to Kendrick Lamar, Says Akademiks
Drake hasn't responded to Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" diss, but he's aware of J. Cole's public apology ... and Akademiks says that's not a route Drake's planning to take. Bring on the beef!!!
Ak has been losing sleep on his Rumble stream ripping into Cole's apology, but told his chat he had a long convo with Drake who scoffed at the notion of saying sorry to Kendrick.
Ak says Drake literally laughed at him when warned not to apologize like Cole, and shared an incredulous message ... "I can’t f***ing believe you would say some s*** like that to me.”
Looks like a Drake diss to Kendrick is on the way!!!
J. Cole apologizes to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on ‘7 Minute Drill’ at Dreamville Fest…— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 8, 2024 @nfr_podcast
“How many of y’all think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest ever to pick up a mic”
“I haven’t been sleeping right the last few days… Ib, we taking that diss off streaming… pic.twitter.com/gafW1g6Hw9
Cole threw his massive fanbase for a loop with his Kendrick apology -- at his Dreamville Festival of all places -- leaving many to question the North Carolina rapper's credibility in the process.
Cole also promised to remove his Kendrick diss track, "7 Minute Drill," from streaming services ASAP.
Kendrick's bars to Drake and Cole have been No. 1 on the Hot 100 for 3 weeks, so this beef is paying!