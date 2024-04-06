Baron Davis Defends Kendrick Lamar, 'Pimp a Butterfly' Against J. Cole

Play video content TMZ.com

J. Cole threw Kendrick Lamar's iconic "To Pimp a Butterfly" album under the bus on his "7 Minute Drill" diss -- an ultimate no-no from Baron Davis' POV.

It's one of the proud L.A. native's fav albums of all time ... point, blank period!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got up with B. Diddy at LAX on Friday and the "NBA on TNT" cohost repped his beloved West Coast and sided with Kendrick in his battle with Cole ... but still wants to hear from Drake like the rest of us!!!

Baron saluted all parties involved for giving hip hop some pizazz again ... and even thinks Kendrick should follow through and diss Cole again.

Cole knocked the jazzy 'TPAB' as all hype when he rapped, "Your second s*** put n****s to sleep, but they gassed it" ... Baron notes 'TPAB' as a cultural movement that would go on to soundtrack the George Floyd protests of 2020.

The 'Butterfly' nerve was also struck for several L.A.-based rappers, including Kendrick's former label prez who now believes the "King Kunta" MC has secret haters in the industry!!!

Baron's been dabbling in rap under the name "Bart Oatmeal" for the past few years himself and tells us it's been a new creative outlet for him.