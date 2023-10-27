Baron Davis Dubs Himself Mike Tomlin Of Flag Football, Loves Coaching Sons' Teams

Play video content TMZSports.com

Baron Davis had a long, successful career in the NBA, but he might've just found his true calling -- telling TMZ Sports he's having an absolute blast coaching his sons' flag football teams!!

B. Diddy has stayed close to sports following his hoops career ... taking on a leadership role for young kids in Los Angeles.

We spoke with the former Hornets and Warriors star about the experience ... and he says he's channeling his inner Pittsburgh Steelers head coach when he's on the sidelines.

"I'm like Mike Tomlin out there of flag football," Davis told us at LAX this week. "It's incredible, it's an incredible feeling being around the kids."

Play video content TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports has obtained footage of Davis in the act -- showing him instructing and encouraging his squad at a recent game.

Davis -- who has a 5- and 9-year-old son with ex-wife, Isabella Brewster -- added he teaches his team the basics ... how to be a good teammate and how to focus. But at the same time, he treats them like grownups.

"I treat 'em like pros. I said, 'If we're gonna play, I'm gonna treat you like a pro.'"