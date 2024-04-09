J. Cole Producer Calls Out Ex-Collaborators Critical Of Kendrick Lamar Apology

J. Cole's decision to pump the brakes on his battle with Kendrick Lamar has left several of his former costars with mixed feelings, including one of Cole's longtime producers ... who says he's making a list of who's not keeping it 💯.

Omen -- who's laid beats for Cole since 2009 -- sent out an ominous social media post on Tuesday ... singling out a particular group of artists who are now criticizing Cole.

J. Cole apologizes for dissing Kendrick Lamar and says “it’s all love” at Dreamville Fest.pic.twitter.com/T3BX3KqIGe — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) April 8, 2024 @AndresWrites

Back in 2019, Omen helped orchestrate the "Revenge of the Dreamers III" compilation -- which meshed several outside artists with the Dreamville camp -- successfully landing 3 Grammy noms for their teamwork.

L.A. rappers Guapdad 4000 and Buddy appeared on several 'ROTD3' tracks -- but posted how Cole "killed his spirit" after he gobbled up a slice of Kendrick's humble pie.

Kendrick Lamar in Compton after hearing Jcole Apoligized to him pic.twitter.com/DDnWimZn6i — Born Again Man (@CyberSeCX) April 8, 2024 @CyberSeCX

Buddy -- like Suge Knight -- had no issues rooting for the hometown and hit his backyard boogie at the news of Cole's surrender.

TDE artist Reason even had fans calling for him to bounce to Dreamville when the tape dropped due to his chemistry with Cole's team ... but he also expressed doubts about the "7 Minute Drill" turning into a pump fake.

Cole's current artists Ari Lennox and Bas countered the backlash and offered up public support to their CEO, and Bas seems to have his own beef brewing with the outsiders.