Joe Budden Calls J. Cole Apology Unacceptable, Praises His Mental Health

Joe Budden Happy For Cole's Well-Being But Kendrick Apology Is Unacceptable!!!

Joe Budden's name quickly became a trending topic following J. Cole's apology to Kendrick Lamar for his "7 Minute Drill" diss ... fans were eager to hear JB unload on the situation -- and unload he did!!!

JB hails from the East Coast battle space, and seems willing to accept Cole just ain't cut from that same cloth -- but Joe told his podcast crew that Cole building up the diss ... to then turn his back on supporters was nasty work.

Budden couldn't stomach watching Cole's apology, yet he still applauded the "Middle Child" rapper for what he calls a rare mature look for hip hop.

But, in the next breath, he rips Cole for faking like he was "the one" all this time -- Budden says thanks to the apology, Kendrick's "Like That" bars have now turned immortal!!!

Even worse, he says Cole was cosplaying as a rapper who wanted the throne, because he's too damn quick to crown not only Kendrick ... but Drake, too!!!

arilennox and joe budden

Budden might think he washed his hands with the Cole situation, but Ari Lennox -- the 1st Lady of Dreamville -- isn't letting him off the hook.

She posted the infamous "Love & Hip Hop" clip of Joe getting decked by Consequence many times in her IG stories. Cole's artists are loyal to the soil.

