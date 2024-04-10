Joe Budden Calls J. Cole Apology Unacceptable, Praises His Mental Health

Play video content

Joe Budden's name quickly became a trending topic following J. Cole's apology to Kendrick Lamar for his "7 Minute Drill" diss ... fans were eager to hear JB unload on the situation -- and unload he did!!!

JB hails from the East Coast battle space, and seems willing to accept Cole just ain't cut from that same cloth -- but Joe told his podcast crew that Cole building up the diss ... to then turn his back on supporters was nasty work.

J.Cole speaks on his response to Kendrick and says it hasn’t felt good or right with his spirit, calling his own response “corny” and telling Kendrick to return his best shot if he feels a way pic.twitter.com/jan2jctfk9 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 8, 2024 @Glock_Topickz

Budden couldn't stomach watching Cole's apology, yet he still applauded the "Middle Child" rapper for what he calls a rare mature look for hip hop.

But, in the next breath, he rips Cole for faking like he was "the one" all this time -- Budden says thanks to the apology, Kendrick's "Like That" bars have now turned immortal!!!

Even worse, he says Cole was cosplaying as a rapper who wanted the throne, because he's too damn quick to crown not only Kendrick ... but Drake, too!!!

Budden might think he washed his hands with the Cole situation, but Ari Lennox -- the 1st Lady of Dreamville -- isn't letting him off the hook.

Aye yooooo Ari Lennox posted Joe Budden gettin swung on in her story a bunch of times 💀 pic.twitter.com/U8GSZhAejQ — Pimp J (@itssohardJAY) April 10, 2024 @itssohardJAY