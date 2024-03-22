Future, Metro Boomin Used Prodigy Beef Audio to Spice Up Anti-Drake Album

Future and Metro Boomin knew the late, great Prodigy of Mobb Deep wasn't the kinda guy to mince words -- so, they tossed some of his incredibly disrespectful audio to fuel their new album that slanders Drake and J. Cole.

The trap music masters sinisterly unleashed their "We Don't Trust You" album to the masses on Friday ... and Mobb fans will instantly recognize Prodigy's voice weaved in the tracks, smearing "corny rappers" along the way.

The audio actually comes from Prodigy's forgotten 2003 WorldStarHipHop interview where Joe Budden, Fat Joe, Cam'ron, Jim Jones, and Cassidy -- who were in the prime of their skills at the time -- all getting ethered by the "H.N.I.C." rapper.

Prodigy passed away in 2014, but the sting of his words are used for diabolical purposes on 'WDTY' ... Metro chops up the Prodigy rants on both the opening and closing of several tracks, eventually setting the stage for Kendrick Lamar to diss Drake and Cole as Future cosigned the calamity.

Early indicators say Future and Metro got a #1 album coming at the expense of Drake. We also reached out to Havoc for his thoughts on Prodigy being used as a prop for the beef.