Gunna Says Tour Will Up Creativity in Rap, Endorses Flo Milli

Gunna says his decision to bring Flo Milli on the road as his 'Bittersweet' tour mate was an easy one ... as they'd already proved they can kill the stage during last year's test runs!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with the superstar rapper in Bev Hills -- right back on his fave street, Rodeo Drive -- while he was spending his bankroll, and we got the skinny on his 16-city concert rollout.

Remember, Gunna packed out Brooklyn and L.A. venues last year amid rumors he turned his back on Young Thug ... and Flo Milli shone as his opening act at those shows.

On top of that success, he was super impressed with her "Never Lose Me" hit.

They just went halfsies on a freaky-deeky collab, "Edible," and Gunna deferred to Flo Milli when we asked what inspired the track. No kissing and telling with this raunchy record!!! 👀

Gunna tells us to expect big-time creativity, and promises to bring the energy -- which he clearly has a lot of these days, judging from the gym pics he's been posting lately.