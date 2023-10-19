Jeezy Breaks His Silence On Divorce From Jeannie Mai, 'Love & Respect' Remains

Jeezy is finally breaking his silence on his divorce from Jeannie Mai ... saying the call to pull the plug wasn't an easy one, but his love for his estranged boo isn't lost.

In a statement given to TMZ, Jeezy says, "The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."

He continues, "Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves."

As we reported, Jeezy filed for divorce last month in Georgia, saying in the docs there was no hope for reconciliation. The 2 share their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, together ... and we we're told there was a prenup set in place.

You'll recall, Jeannie was being accused of cheating on Jeezy with "Access Hollywood" host, Mario Lopez -- but a source close to her said that was in no way true.