Kanye West Unveils 'Bully' Album Cover Designed by Japanese Art Photographer

Kanye West Tokyo Livin' Has Its Perks ... Check Out My 'Bully' Album Cover!!!

Kanye West is taking full advantage of the Japanese resources at his disposal to complete his "Bully" album -- he recruited a well-known photog to shoot his album cover!!!

On Wednesday, Ye debuted the "Bully" cover art, which depicts a person squinting heavily and brandishing black and white teeth ... looks similar to his infamous titanium grill.

Ye credited Japanese photographer Daidō Moriyama for the album cover ... the 86-year-old is renowned for his bold black-and-white portrait shots and the superstar rapper apparently got the results he was looking for!!!

It's menacing imagery, to say the least, which matches the dark "Bully" theme on the "Beauty and the Beast" track he released last week.

TAKING OVER TOKYO
Ye made the move to Tokyo earlier this month and has been spending time with wife Bianca Censori in between studio takes.

DON'T MESS WITH THE FEDS
"Bully" doesn't have a release date yet but it's coming ... Consequence is outside modeling the Japanese merch!!!

