Kanye West, Bianca Censori Out in Tokyo, She Debuts Wild New Hairdo

Get a Load of Her New Look

Kanye West is used to his wife Bianca Censori turning heads when they walk in a room -- being nearly nude will do that -- but now, it's her hair folks are staring at instead of her body.

Mr. and Mrs. West had a night out in Tokyo, and right off the bat it was her wild new 'do that caught everyone's eye. Bianca's hair was teased out to the limit ... kinda looking like she'd stuck her finger in an electrical socket.

She and Ye moved through the crowded Gold Bar at EDITION, and joined a table of friends ... where Kanye was smiling more than we typically see him doing in public.

Maybe he's just loving Bianca's new look ... or maybe he's excited about progress on his new album.

Remember, music journalist Touré told us Kanye's in the midst of a new musical chapter -- he's been working on his new album, "Bully," from the confines of his Tokyo hotel room.

He also called the rapper "upper-class homeless" ... since he hasn't had a permanent address for well over a year now.

And, if Ye's feeling any stress over the lawsuit his former assistant filed, it sure wasn't showing during his night on the town.

As we reported, Lauren Pisciotta is suing her ex-boss for sexual harassment, and, in the docs she alleges Ye sent her a screenshot of texts he sent Bianca about wanting to have sex with his wife's mother.