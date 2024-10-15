Bianca Censori's Mom Steps Out After Claim Kanye Wanted to Sleep With Her

Kanye West allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to sleep with her mom ... which is bringing a bit of extra attention to Alexandra Censori, who stepped out Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia.

The Yeezy architect's mom was seen running errands and looking amazing in the wake of allegations that Kanye expressed a desire to "f***" her.

Bianca's mom accessorized with a Chanel purse and high heels ... looking like she's ready to walk down one of Kanye's runways.

As we reported ... Kanye's personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, amended her sexual harassment lawsuit against the music mogul to include more troubling accusations.

In her suit, Lauren claims Kanye sent her a screenshot of a conversation between himself and Bianca, in which, according to the Daily Mail, Ye allegedly wrote ... "I wanna f*** your mum. Before she leaves."

Lauren claims Kanye then asked her if he should've asked Bianca if she wanted "to watch" him "f*** your mom."