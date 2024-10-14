Bianca Censori's Mom Reacts to Claim Kanye West Wanted to Sleep With Her

Leave Me Out of It!!!

Bianca Censori's mom Alexandra is refusing to engage in rumors about her son-in-law, Kanye West ... even if one piece of gossip involves her.

The Yeezy architect's mom offered up a curt response after a lawsuit against Ye mentioned an allegation that the rapper expressed a desire to "f***" Alexandra.

Alexandra slammed the accusation, telling the Daily Mail she "wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims" ... refusing to give the gossip any more life.

Alexandra's response comes days after Ye's former personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, amended her sexual harassment lawsuit against the music mogul to include more troubling accusations.

Lauren first filed her lawsuit against Ye in June, and claimed the rapper had fired her after sending NSFW texts and videos.

In her lawsuit, Lauren claims Ye sent her a screenshot of a conversation between himself and his wife Bianca, in which, according to the Mail, he allegedly wrote ... "I wanna f*** your mum. Before she leaves."

Ye then asked Lauren if he should've asked Bianca if she wanted "to watch" him "f*** your mom."

In addition to these claims, Lauren accused Ye of drugging her during a studio session co-hosted by Diddy ... who is currently in prison ahead of his sex trafficking trial.

Lauren says she has no memory of the evening ... but that Kanye later told her they did hook up.

Lauren has sued Ye for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and a hostile work environment.